Volcano rolls in Kent

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
16908 SE 269th Place #110, Covington
|*Volcano Roll
|$15.50
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeno & cucumber fried in tempura and covered in avocado, topped with sweet chili sauce, warrior sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
321 Ramsay Way, Kent
|*Volcano Roll
|$15.50
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeno & cucumber fried in tempura and covered in avocado, topped with sweet chili sauce, warrior sauce, teriyaki & green onion.
