Kenton restaurants you'll love

Michael Angelo’s Pizza
215 S Detroit Street, Kenton
|CHEESY BREADSTIX
|$6.39
Handmade dough covered in garlic sauce and backed with whole milk mozzarella.
|PEPPEROLLI
|$7.99
Our famous pepperoni filled breadstix, rolled from our handmade dough and filled with Ohio pepperoni & cheese.
|TWISTY BREADSTIX
|$5.99
Eight of our twisted breadstix.
PIZZA
Jac & Do's Pizza
507 E Columbus St, Kenton
|Jac & Dos Breadsticks
|$6.50
|Garlic Cheese Sticks
|$6.50
|12 Bone-in Wings
|$7.50
Fork in the Road Food Truck - Kenton
13337 Township Road 179, Kenton
|Loaded Fries
|$6.00
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$4.00
|Pulled Pork Loaded Fries
|$8.00
Salsa's Mexican grill
1237 e. Columbus st., Kenton