Kenton restaurants you'll love

Kenton restaurants
Kenton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Must-try Kenton restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Michael Angelo’s Pizza

215 S Detroit Street, Kenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESY BREADSTIX$6.39
Handmade dough covered in garlic sauce and backed with whole milk mozzarella.
PEPPEROLLI$7.99
Our famous pepperoni filled breadstix, rolled from our handmade dough and filled with Ohio pepperoni & cheese.
TWISTY BREADSTIX$5.99
Eight of our twisted breadstix.
More about Michael Angelo’s Pizza
Jac & Do's Pizza image

PIZZA

Jac & Do's Pizza

507 E Columbus St, Kenton

Avg 3.8 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jac & Dos Breadsticks$6.50
Garlic Cheese Sticks$6.50
12 Bone-in Wings$7.50
More about Jac & Do's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Fork in the Road Food Truck - Kenton

13337 Township Road 179, Kenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Fries$6.00
Fresh Cut Fries$4.00
Pulled Pork Loaded Fries$8.00
More about Fork in the Road Food Truck - Kenton
Salsa's Mexican grill image

 

Salsa's Mexican grill

1237 e. Columbus st., Kenton

No reviews yet
More about Salsa's Mexican grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kenton

Philly Cheesesteaks

Blt Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Pizza

Pretzels

Grilled Chicken

