Meatball subs in Kenton

Kenton restaurants
Kenton restaurants that serve meatball subs

Consumer pic

 

Michael Angelo’s Pizza

215 S Detroit Street, Kenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
WHOLE MEATBALL SUB$9.79
Our large meatballs cut in half with our pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Jac & Do's Pizza image

PIZZA

Jac & Do's Pizza

507 E Columbus St, Kenton

Avg 3.8 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$5.75
