Kenwood restaurants you'll love
Must-try Kenwood restaurants
More about Palooza Brewery & Gastropub
Palooza Brewery & Gastropub
8910 SONOMA HIGHWAY, Kenwood
|Popular items
|Corned Beef on Rye
|$16.00
smoked corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, pickles, 1000 island, on marbled rye
|Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
crispy sprouts, parmesan, smoked paprika, and garlic aioli
|Fish & Fries
|$20.00
3-piece Beer battered cod, fries, and a malt vinegar aioli
More about Salt & Stone Kenwood
Salt & Stone Kenwood
9900 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood
|Popular items
|1/2 LB. BURGER
|$19.00
|LOCAL FARM CHICKEN UNDER A BRICK
|$28.00
|TO GO SILVERWARE
More about TIPS Roadside
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TIPS Roadside
8445 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood
|Popular items
|Grilled Tri-Tip Bites
|$18.00
1/2 lb. cubed marinated tri-tip/dipping sauces
|Fried Brussels
|$12.00
Ain't your mama's brussel sprouts
crumbled cotija/dipping sauces
|Marinated Grilled Cubed Tri-Tip Sando
|$18.00
Our Tri Tip Sando is what put us on the map. "Cubed" tri tip/chipotle sauce / slaw / French roll. Goes great with our house beers!