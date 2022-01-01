Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kenwood restaurants you'll love

Kenwood restaurants
  • Kenwood

Must-try Kenwood restaurants

Palooza Brewery & Gastropub

8910 SONOMA HIGHWAY, Kenwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Corned Beef on Rye$16.00
smoked corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, pickles, 1000 island, on marbled rye
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
crispy sprouts, parmesan, smoked paprika, and garlic aioli
Fish & Fries$20.00
3-piece Beer battered cod, fries, and a malt vinegar aioli
More about Palooza Brewery & Gastropub
Salt & Stone Kenwood

9900 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 LB. BURGER$19.00
LOCAL FARM CHICKEN UNDER A BRICK$28.00
TO GO SILVERWARE
More about Salt & Stone Kenwood
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TIPS Roadside

8445 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood

Avg 4.1 (337 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Tri-Tip Bites$18.00
1/2 lb. cubed marinated tri-tip/dipping sauces
Fried Brussels$12.00
Ain't your mama's brussel sprouts
crumbled cotija/dipping sauces
Marinated Grilled Cubed Tri-Tip Sando$18.00
Our Tri Tip Sando is what put us on the map. "Cubed" tri tip/chipotle sauce / slaw / French roll. Goes great with our house beers!
More about TIPS Roadside
Tri-Tip Trolley #1-Tippy

8445 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood

No reviews yet
More about Tri-Tip Trolley #1-Tippy

