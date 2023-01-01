Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Kenwood

Go
Kenwood restaurants
Toast

Kenwood restaurants that serve grilled chicken

TIPS Roadside image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TIPS Roadside - Kenwood

8445 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood

Avg 4.1 (337 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Grilled Chicken$9.00
More about TIPS Roadside - Kenwood
Tri-Tip Trolley #1-Tippy image

 

Tri-Tip Trolley #1-Tippy

8445 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sando$18.00
More about Tri-Tip Trolley #1-Tippy

Browse other tasty dishes in Kenwood

Brisket

Tacos

Kale Salad

Pudding

Pork Chops

Bread Pudding

Braised Short Ribs

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Kenwood to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Saint Helena

No reviews yet

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston