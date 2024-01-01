Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hummus in
Kenwood
/
Kenwood
/
Hummus
Kenwood restaurants that serve hummus
Palooza Brewery and Gastropub
8910 SONOMA HIGHWAY, Kenwood
No reviews yet
Hummus App
$12.00
More about Palooza Brewery and Gastropub
Salt & Stone
9900 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood
No reviews yet
HUMMUS & FRIED BREAD
$13.00
Pickled Onions, E.V. Olive Oil, Korean Chile Fakes, Lava Salt
More about Salt & Stone
