Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak frites in
Kenwood
/
Kenwood
/
Steak Frites
Kenwood restaurants that serve steak frites
Palooza Brewery & Gastropub
8910 SONOMA HIGHWAY, Kenwood
No reviews yet
Steak Frites
$29.00
More about Palooza Brewery & Gastropub
Salt & Stone Kenwood
9900 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood
No reviews yet
FILET STEAK FRITES
$37.00
More about Salt & Stone Kenwood
Browse other tasty dishes in Kenwood
Prawns
Cobb Salad
Salmon
Tacos
Mac And Cheese
Cake
More near Kenwood to explore
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Sonoma
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Petaluma
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Yountville
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Saint Helena
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Calistoga
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Sebastopol
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(41 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(517 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(228 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(336 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(485 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston