Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap
Welcome to your new favorite gathering place for lunch, dinner, late night food, and fun! !
Featuring made-to-order comfort food, a full-service bar serving handcrafted cocktails, and our chef-driven menus will incorporate seasonal fresh ingredients. 😋🍸
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
1555 Adams Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1555 Adams Ave
Costa Mesa CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Body Juice
We exist solely to end human trafficking! We donate 100% net profits to Movement 313, a 501(c)(3) profit with a mission to build safe homes, rehabilitate, and provide job training to survivors. All donations to Movement 313 are tax-deductible. Their 501(c)(3) number is 83-3844744. You can visit Movement313.com to learn more.
Robeks
Robeks Costa Mesa
NNT Costa Mesa
Thanks for your order! We are located inside the Broken Yolk Cafe. Please follow signage and call 949-375-9285 with any questions!
Descanso Restaurant
Descanso is a unique Mexican Restaurant where our cuisine inspiration comes from the Central West Region of Mexico.