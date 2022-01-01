Go
Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap

Welcome to your new favorite gathering place for lunch, dinner, late night food, and fun! !
Featuring made-to-order comfort food, a full-service bar serving handcrafted cocktails, and our chef-driven menus will incorporate seasonal fresh ingredients. 😋🍸

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1555 Adams Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Macaroni & Cheese | coleslaw | Bbq Sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo$14.00
Fettuccine in Alfredo sauce, topped with basil and parmesan cheese.
Crispy Cauliflower$14.00
Cauliflower Florets Dipped in Batter | Served with Ranch and Buffalo Sauces
Caesar$10.00
Romaine | Shaved Parmesan | Croutons | Caesar Dressing
Brisket$17.00
Smoked in-house for ten hours. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and coleslaw.
Fries/Tots$8.50
French Fries | Steak-cut Fries | Tots | Mushroom Gravy +2 | Cheese +2
Pulled Pork$15.00
Smoked in-house for ten hours and topped with our bbq sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and coleslaw.
Side Macaroni & Cheese$7.00
Classic Burger$14.00
American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Thousand-Island Dressing
Chopped Wedge$11.00
Iceberg | Blue Cheese Crumbles | Red Onion | Grape Tomatoes | Bacon | Blue Cheese Dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1555 Adams Ave

Costa Mesa CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Body Juice

No reviews yet

We exist solely to end human trafficking! We donate 100% net profits to Movement 313, a 501(c)(3) profit with a mission to build safe homes, rehabilitate, and provide job training to survivors. All donations to Movement 313 are tax-deductible. Their 501(c)(3) number is 83-3844744. You can visit Movement313.com to learn more.

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Costa Mesa

NNT Costa Mesa

No reviews yet

Thanks for your order! We are located inside the Broken Yolk Cafe. Please follow signage and call 949-375-9285 with any questions!

Descanso Restaurant

No reviews yet

Descanso is a unique Mexican Restaurant where our cuisine inspiration comes from the Central West Region of Mexico.

