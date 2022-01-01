Keon's Haverhill

Krueger Flatbread & Olivia's

located in the famous downtown restaurant district of haverhill, ma, both kruegers and olivia's provide the best in quality food, service and family friendly atmosphere. our mission is to create the highest quality wood fired specialty foods and italian cuisine in the area. we will provide you with quality service in a clean, relaxed and friendly environment. we appreciate your patronage and look forward to your input and suggestions. we hope you enjoy your experience here at krueger flatbread and olivia’s.

