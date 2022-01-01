Go
Consumer picView gallery

Kep's Place Sports Bar & Grill

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

313 Muller Rd

Washington, IL 61571

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

313 Muller Rd, Washington IL 61571

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Michael's Italian Feast - Washington
orange star4.2 • 361
1006 Peoria St Washington, IL 61571
View restaurantnext
FaireCoffee - Washington
orange starNo Reviews
101 Washington Square Washington, IL 61571
View restaurantnext
Brickhouse BBB
orange star4.2 • 329
1021 N Cummings Ln Washington, IL 61571
View restaurantnext
Germantown Grille - 505 Ten Mile Creek Rd.
orange star4.5 • 793
505 Ten Mile Creek Rd. Germantown Hills, IL 61548
View restaurantnext
Jonah's Seafood House, 2601 Oyster Bar, and Market & Bake Shop - 2601 N Main St
orange star4.4 • 1,769
2601 N Main St East Peoria, IL 61611
View restaurantnext
Seasons Gastropub
orange star4.6 • 270
149 South Main St Morton, IL 61550
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

Bernardi's Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 501
2137 Washington Road Washington, IL 61571
View restaurantnext
Michael's Italian Feast - Washington
orange star4.2 • 361
1006 Peoria St Washington, IL 61571
View restaurantnext
Alpha Bravo Grill and Pub
orange star4.6 • 340
2305 Washington Rd Washington, IL 61571
View restaurantnext
Brickhouse BBB
orange star4.2 • 329
1021 N Cummings Ln Washington, IL 61571
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Washington

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kep's Place Sports Bar & Grill

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston