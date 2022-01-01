Go
Toast

Kern County Felony Spreads

Mobile food trailer specializing in prison cuisine, and making spreads.

2125 Edison Highway

No reviews yet

Location

2125 Edison Highway

Bakersfield CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rock and Wings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Victor's Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

VMG is so grateful for you!!

King Leo’s Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nuestro Mexico Restaurant

No reviews yet

Our cosine is from Mexico City this is a traditional take from the central part of Mexico. The flavors are originals and different from other regions of Mexico.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston