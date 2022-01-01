Kern County Felony Spreads
Mobile food trailer specializing in prison cuisine, and making spreads.
2125 Edison Highway
Location
Bakersfield CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
