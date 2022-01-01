Go
Kernersville Brewing Company

Offering online ordering for all your #KBC BEER needs!
Pick up Available from 4:00-7:00pm

210 North Main Street

Popular Items

Midnight Sun Blood Orange Wheat Crowler$11.00
Kernersville Brewing Company
ABV- 6.0%
IBUs- 45
#KBC Blood Orange Midnight Sun$10.00
ABV- 4.7%
IBUs-10
Heinz Hefeweizen 4 Pack$11.22
Hopkins Rd DYL Crowler$18.00
Kernersville Brewing Company
ABV- 4.6%
IBUs-24
Hop-kins Rd IPA Crowler$11.00
Kernersville Brewing Company
ABV- 7.7%
IBUs-37
Crowler 4 Pack$41.00
Skinny Dip 4 Pack$10.99
Körners Kölsch 4 Pack$10.99
Crowler 2 Pack$21.00
Crowler 3 Pack$31.00
Location

210 North Main Street

Kernersville NC

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
