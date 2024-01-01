Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Kernersville

Kernersville restaurants
Kernersville restaurants that serve carne asada

Monte De Rey image

 

Monte De Rey - 838 South Main Street

838 South Main Street, Kernersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada$7.99
More about Monte De Rey - 838 South Main Street
Don Juan's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Don Juan's Mexican Restaurant

201 Century Blvd, Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (1150 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos De Carne Asada$12.99
More about Don Juan's Mexican Restaurant

