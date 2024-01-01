Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada in
Kernersville
/
Kernersville
/
Carne Asada
Kernersville restaurants that serve carne asada
Monte De Rey - 838 South Main Street
838 South Main Street, Kernersville
No reviews yet
Carne Asada
$7.99
More about Monte De Rey - 838 South Main Street
Don Juan's Mexican Restaurant
201 Century Blvd, Kernersville
Avg 4.5
(1150 reviews)
Tacos De Carne Asada
$12.99
More about Don Juan's Mexican Restaurant
