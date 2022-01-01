Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Kernersville

Go
Kernersville restaurants
Toast

Kernersville restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Main pic

 

El Aguacate Express

911 South Main Street, Kernersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$7.50
More about El Aguacate Express
Don Juan's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Don Juan's Mexican Restaurant

201 Century Blvd, Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (1150 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Burrito$5.29
More about Don Juan's Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Kernersville

Burritos

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Steak Burritos

Quesadillas

Steak Tacos

Tacos

Map

More near Kernersville to explore

Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (508 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston