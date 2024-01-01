Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Kernersville
/
Kernersville
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Kernersville restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Big Burger Spot - BBS Kernersville
803 Old Winston Rd., Kernersville
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.99
More about Big Burger Spot - BBS Kernersville
J. Peppers Southern Grille
841 Old Winston Rd, Kernersville
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
More about J. Peppers Southern Grille
Browse other tasty dishes in Kernersville
Mac And Cheese
Cake
Grilled Chicken
Cookies
Chili
Banana Pudding
Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
More near Kernersville to explore
Winston Salem
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Greensboro
Avg 4.4
(95 restaurants)
High Point
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Lexington
No reviews yet
Lexington
No reviews yet
Mocksville
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Asheboro
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Yadkinville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Greensboro
Avg 4.4
(95 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Albemarle
No reviews yet
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(457 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(278 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(559 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(253 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston