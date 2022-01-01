Kerrville restaurants you'll love
Kerrville's top cuisines
Must-try Kerrville restaurants
More about Cafe at the Ridge
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe at the Ridge
13439 S Ranch Road 783, Kerville
|Popular items
|Chicken Club
|$13.45
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken, topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$12.00
Battered and fried chicken breast, served with your choice of country or brown gravy.
|Pork Chop
|$16.95
Impeccably seasoned and grilled to perfection.
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville
215 Junction Hwy, Kerrville
|Popular items
|Beef Enchiladas
|$13.99
Seasoned ground beef, topped with choice of sauce
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.99
Cheddar cheese enchiladas, topped with choice of sauce
|Chicken Fajitas
|$14.99
Marinated chicken breast, charbroiled to perfection
More about Billy Gene's Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Billy Gene's Restaurant
1489 Junction Highway, Kerrville
|Popular items
|Charbroiled Chop't Steak
|$12.99