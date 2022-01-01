Kerrville restaurants you'll love

Kerrville restaurants
Toast
  • Kerrville

Kerrville's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Kerrville restaurants

Cafe at the Ridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe at the Ridge

13439 S Ranch Road 783, Kerville

Avg 4 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Club$13.45
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken, topped with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
Chicken Fried Chicken$12.00
Battered and fried chicken breast, served with your choice of country or brown gravy.
Pork Chop$16.95
Impeccably seasoned and grilled to perfection.
More about Cafe at the Ridge
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville

215 Junction Hwy, Kerrville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Enchiladas$13.99
Seasoned ground beef, topped with choice of sauce
Cheese Enchiladas$12.99
Cheddar cheese enchiladas, topped with choice of sauce
Chicken Fajitas$14.99
Marinated chicken breast, charbroiled to perfection
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville
Billy Gene's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Gene's Restaurant

1489 Junction Highway, Kerrville

Avg 4.4 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Charbroiled Chop't Steak$12.99
More about Billy Gene's Restaurant
Heritage Kitchen image

 

Heritage Kitchen

225 Earl Garret, Kerrville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Heritage Kitchen
