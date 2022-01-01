Kerrville American restaurants you'll love

Go
Kerrville restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Kerrville

Cafe at the Ridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe at the Ridge

13439 S Ranch Road 783, Kerville

Avg 4 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Texas Salad$10.85
Choice of Chicken or Beef tenderloin served on a bed of romaine with avocado slices, olives, tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese.
Pork Chop$16.95
Impeccably seasoned and grilled to perfection.
Classic$13.65
Fresh quarter-pound patty with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
More about Cafe at the Ridge
Billy Gene's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Gene's Restaurant

1489 Junction Highway, Kerrville

Avg 4.4 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Charbroiled Chop't Steak$12.99
More about Billy Gene's Restaurant
Heritage Kitchen image

 

Heritage Kitchen

225 Earl Garret, Kerrville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Heritage Kitchen
Map

More near Kerrville to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston