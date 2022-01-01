Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Kerrville

Kerrville restaurants
Kerrville restaurants that serve cake

Cafe at the Ridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe at the Ridge

13439 S Ranch Road 783, Kerville

Avg 4 (182 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cake Slice$8.29
More about Cafe at the Ridge
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville - 215 Junction Hwy

215 Junction Hwy, Kerrville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.99
Get lost in three irresistible layers of rich chocolate cake and fluffy mousse, all covered in chocolate butter cream icing. Dusted with chocolate crumbles and milk chocolate shavings.
Carrot Cake$7.99
This moist, nutty treat is packed with fresh grated carrots, pineapple, and walnuts. Frosted with a delicious cream cheese icing.
Tres Leches Cake$7.99
This traditional Mexican favorite consists of moist white cake drenched in three varieties of milk.
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville - 215 Junction Hwy

