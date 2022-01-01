Chicken salad in Kerrville
Kerrville restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Cafe at the Ridge
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe at the Ridge
13439 S Ranch Road 783, Kerville
|Chicken Salad
|$13.75
A mouthwatering mixture of chicken, cranberries, walnuts, bell peppers, tarragon and curry, topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.95
Shredded chicken atop a bed of lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, black beans, onion, sour cream, and guacamole. Served in a freshly fried tortilla bowl. Salsa on request.
|Chicken Caeser Salad
|$13.75
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville
215 Junction Hwy, Kerrville
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$12.99
Iceberg lettuce, shredded cabbage and spring mix, topped with our delicious chicken fajita, tomatoes, onion, avocado, cheese, pico de gallo and croutons with choice of dressing
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.99
Fresh, crisp Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese, black olives and croutons, topped with charbroiled chicken breast slices and our homemade Caesar dressing