Chicken salad in Kerrville

Kerrville restaurants
Kerrville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Cafe at the Ridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe at the Ridge

13439 S Ranch Road 783, Kerville

Avg 4 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$13.75
A mouthwatering mixture of chicken, cranberries, walnuts, bell peppers, tarragon and curry, topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Chicken Taco Salad$13.95
Shredded chicken atop a bed of lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, black beans, onion, sour cream, and guacamole. Served in a freshly fried tortilla bowl. Salsa on request.
Chicken Caeser Salad$13.75
More about Cafe at the Ridge
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville

215 Junction Hwy, Kerrville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Salad$12.99
Iceberg lettuce, shredded cabbage and spring mix, topped with our delicious chicken fajita, tomatoes, onion, avocado, cheese, pico de gallo and croutons with choice of dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
Fresh, crisp Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese, black olives and croutons, topped with charbroiled chicken breast slices and our homemade Caesar dressing
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville

