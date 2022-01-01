Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Kerrville
/
Kerrville
/
Coleslaw
Kerrville restaurants that serve coleslaw
The Bayou - Kerrville
208 cully dr suit 218, Kerrville
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$2.00
More about The Bayou - Kerrville
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe at the Ridge
13439 S Ranch Road 783, Kerville
Avg 4
(182 reviews)
Coleslaw
$3.00
More about Cafe at the Ridge
Browse other tasty dishes in Kerrville
Cake
Pies
Taco Salad
Shrimp Basket
Quesadillas
Cookies
Chicken Salad
Chicken Fried Steaks
More near Kerrville to explore
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Boerne
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Wimberley
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Schertz
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Spicewood
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Cibolo
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(927 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
San Angelo
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(466 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(595 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(352 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston