Shrimp basket in Kerrville

Kerrville restaurants
Kerrville restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Banner pic

 

The Bayou - Kerrville

208 cully dr suit 218, Kerrville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Basket$16.00
More about The Bayou - Kerrville
Cafe at the Ridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe at the Ridge

13439 S Ranch Road 783, Kerville

Avg 4 (182 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish and Shrimp Basket$13.99
More about Cafe at the Ridge

