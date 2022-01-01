Tacos in Kerrville
Kerrville restaurants that serve tacos
Cafe at the Ridge
13439 S Ranch Road 783, Kerville
|Fish Tacos
|$13.50
3 tacos with your choice of grilled or fried white fish served with cabbage slaw on corn tortillas. Served with fries.
|Breakfast Tacos
|$4.85
Choose from one of our combinations on your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
THE WOODROW: Bacon, potato, egg, and cheese
THE MERRY: Bean, potato, egg, and cheese
THE 783: Sausage, bean, egg, and cheese
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.95
Shredded chicken atop a bed of lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, black beans, onion, sour cream, and guacamole. Served in a freshly fried tortilla bowl. Salsa on request.
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville
215 Junction Hwy, Kerrville
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Seasoned taco meat, beef fajita or chicken fajita, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole and a taco shell, served with chile con queso in a fresh tortilla shell
|Crispy Tacos
|$11.99
your choice of beef or chicken
|Crispy Tacos
|$12.99
Three seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken tacos in crispy shells with cheese, lettuce and tomato