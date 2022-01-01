Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Kerrville

Go
Kerrville restaurants
Toast

Kerrville restaurants that serve tacos

Cafe at the Ridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe at the Ridge

13439 S Ranch Road 783, Kerville

Avg 4 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$13.50
3 tacos with your choice of grilled or fried white fish served with cabbage slaw on corn tortillas. Served with fries.
Breakfast Tacos$4.85
Choose from one of our combinations on your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
THE WOODROW: Bacon, potato, egg, and cheese
THE MERRY: Bean, potato, egg, and cheese
THE 783: Sausage, bean, egg, and cheese
Chicken Taco Salad$13.95
Shredded chicken atop a bed of lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, black beans, onion, sour cream, and guacamole. Served in a freshly fried tortilla bowl. Salsa on request.
More about Cafe at the Ridge
Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville image

 

Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville

215 Junction Hwy, Kerrville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$10.99
Seasoned taco meat, beef fajita or chicken fajita, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole and a taco shell, served with chile con queso in a fresh tortilla shell
Crispy Tacos$11.99
your choice of beef or chicken
Crispy Tacos$12.99
Three seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken tacos in crispy shells with cheese, lettuce and tomato
More about Mamacita's Restaurant & Cantina Kerrville

Browse other tasty dishes in Kerrville

Chicken Salad

Taco Salad

Chicken Fried Steaks

Quesadillas

Cookies

Map

More near Kerrville to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston