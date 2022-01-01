Ketchum American restaurants you'll love

Go
Ketchum restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Ketchum

Warfield Distillery & Brewery image

 

Warfield Distillery & Brewery

280 N. Main St., Ketchum

Avg 4 (510 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 oz Warfield Sanitizer (WHO approved formula) not for human consumption$6.00
Limit 2 per customer, please! Thank you!
Ketchum Kolsch 6pack$11.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Santo w/ Lettuce Tomato$14.00
More about Warfield Distillery & Brewery
Grill at Knob Hill image

 

Grill at Knob Hill

960 N Main St, Ketchum

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wienerschnitzel$39.00
breaded veal cutlet, braised red cabbage, lingonberries, spaetzle, seasonal vegetables
Prime Rib$43.00
chairman's reserve, aged 45 days, slow roasted, pan au jus, horseradish sauce, whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Classic Caesar Salad$13.00
crisp romaine, garlic herb croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
More about Grill at Knob Hill
Ketchum Grill image

 

Ketchum Grill

520 East Ave, Ketchum

Avg 4.5 (1617 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Winter Green Salad$8.00
Double R Hamburger$17.00
Brussel Sprouts$14.00
More about Ketchum Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ketchum

Potstickers

Penne

Map

More near Ketchum to explore

Boise

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston