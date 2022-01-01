Burritos in Ketchum
Ketchum restaurants that serve burritos
More about Barrio75
TACOS
Barrio75
600 N Main St, Ketchum
|Lomo Saltado Burrito
|$19.00
Peruvian Fajita Burrito! Carne Asada, onion, tomato, scallions sauteed in olive oil and soy sauce. Served with fries. A Peruvian Specialty!
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$14.00
6 hour slow braised Double R Ranch barbacoa beef, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, & pico de gallo
|Calabacitas Burrito
|$14.00
Barrio calabacitas, wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla with seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, and pico de gallo.