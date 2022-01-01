Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Ketchum

Ketchum restaurants
Ketchum restaurants that serve burritos

GLOW Sun Valley image

 

GLOW Sun Valley

380 Washington Ave,Ste 105, Ketchum

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Burrito$16.00
Item pic

TACOS

Barrio75

600 N Main St, Ketchum

Avg 4.5 (271 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lomo Saltado Burrito$19.00
Peruvian Fajita Burrito! Carne Asada, onion, tomato, scallions sauteed in olive oil and soy sauce. Served with fries. A Peruvian Specialty!
Barbacoa Burrito$14.00
6 hour slow braised Double R Ranch barbacoa beef, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, & pico de gallo
Calabacitas Burrito$14.00
Barrio calabacitas, wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla with seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, and pico de gallo.
Hailey

No reviews yet
