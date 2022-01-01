Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Ketchum
/
Ketchum
/
Cake
Ketchum restaurants that serve cake
Sushi on Second
260 Second Street, Ketchum
No reviews yet
Lava Cake
$12.00
LAVA CAKE W/VANILLA ICE CREAM
$12.00
More about Sushi on Second
Serva Peruvian Cuisine
200 N Main St, Ketchum
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cake
$11.00
More about Serva Peruvian Cuisine
Browse other tasty dishes in Ketchum
Lomo
Burritos
Chili
Caesar Salad
Quesadillas
Potstickers
Cheesecake
Curry
More near Ketchum to explore
Boise
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Meridian
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Nampa
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Caldwell
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Hailey
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hailey
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Rexburg
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(968 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(266 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(559 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(343 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(185 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(564 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston