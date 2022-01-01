Ceviche in Ketchum
Serva Peruvian Cuisine
200 N Main St, Ketchum
|Cebiche Clásico
|$19.00
Catch of the day, mixed with salt, onion, garlic, and chili limo. All marinated in a lime citrus base. Garnished with sweet potatoes, peruvian corn, chilfe (fried plantain), and cancha (toasted corn)
|Cebiche Mixto
|$24.00
Catch of the day, shrimp, octopus,calamari mixed with salt, onion, garlic, and chili limo. All marinated in a lime citrus base. Garnished with sweet potatoes, peruvian corn, chilfe (fried plantain), and cancha(toasted corn)