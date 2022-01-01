Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Ketchum

Go
Ketchum restaurants
Toast

Ketchum restaurants that serve ceviche

Consumer pic

 

Serva Peruvian Cuisine

200 N Main St, Ketchum

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cebiche Clásico$19.00
Catch of the day, mixed with salt, onion, garlic, and chili limo. All marinated in a lime citrus base. Garnished with sweet potatoes, peruvian corn, chilfe (fried plantain), and cancha (toasted corn)
Cebiche Mixto$24.00
Catch of the day, shrimp, octopus,calamari mixed with salt, onion, garlic, and chili limo. All marinated in a lime citrus base. Garnished with sweet potatoes, peruvian corn, chilfe (fried plantain), and cancha(toasted corn)
More about Serva Peruvian Cuisine
Barrio75 image

TACOS

Barrio 75

600 N Main St, Ketchum

Avg 4.5 (271 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jhon's Peruvian Ceviche$20.00
Sustainably sourced wild caught fish of the day (rockfish or snapper), leche de tigre, cilantro, fresh lime
More about Barrio 75

Browse other tasty dishes in Ketchum

Burritos

Potstickers

Chili

Udon Noodles

Calamari

Mahi Mahi

Cake

Quesadillas

Map

More near Ketchum to explore

Boise

Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (992 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (353 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston