Penne in Ketchum

Ketchum restaurants that serve penne

Warfield Distillery & Brewery image

 

Warfield Distillery & Brewery

280 N. Main St., Ketchum

Avg 4 (510 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Picatta w/ Penne and Bread$16.00
More about Warfield Distillery & Brewery
Ketchum Grill image

 

Ketchum Grill

520 East Ave, Ketchum

Avg 4.5 (1617 reviews)
Takeout
Penne$15.00
More about Ketchum Grill

