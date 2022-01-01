Penne in
Ketchum
/
Ketchum
/
Penne
Ketchum restaurants that serve penne
Warfield Distillery & Brewery
280 N. Main St., Ketchum
Avg 4
(510 reviews)
Chicken Picatta w/ Penne and Bread
$16.00
More about Warfield Distillery & Brewery
Ketchum Grill
520 East Ave, Ketchum
Avg 4.5
(1617 reviews)
Penne
$15.00
More about Ketchum Grill
