Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Wontons in
Ketchum
/
Ketchum
/
Wontons
Ketchum restaurants that serve wontons
China Panda
515 East Avenue, KETCHUM
No reviews yet
Wonton Soup
$5.95
Pork wontons, carrots, cabbage and baby bok choy
More about China Panda
Rickshaw
460 North Washington Ave, Ketchum
Avg 4.5
(371 reviews)
Wonton Chips...
$6.50
fried wonton strips with a sweet-soy, sesame chili sauce (shellfish free)
More about Rickshaw
Browse other tasty dishes in Ketchum
Cake
Scallops
Burritos
Lomo
Potstickers
Calamari
Chili
Caesar Salad
More near Ketchum to explore
Boise
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Meridian
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Nampa
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Caldwell
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Hailey
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hailey
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Rexburg
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(968 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(266 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(559 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(343 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(185 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(564 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston