KetoSushi - 28112 Bouquet Canyon Road
Open today 12:00 PM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
28112 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita CA 91350
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wicked Chicken Wings - Santa Clarita
4.4 • 1,017
26583 Golden Valley Road Santa Clarita, CA 91350
View restaurant