Go
Consumer picView gallery

KetoSushi - 28112 Bouquet Canyon Road

Open today 12:00 PM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

28112 Bouquet Canyon Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

28112 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita CA 91350

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Plate Therapy Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 50
26306 Ferry Ct 102 Santa Clarita, CA 91350
View restaurantnext
Wicked Chicken Wings - Santa Clarita
orange star4.4 • 1,017
26583 Golden Valley Road Santa Clarita, CA 91350
View restaurantnext
Boba Master
orange starNo Reviews
26578 Bouquet Canyon Rd Santa Clarita, CA 91350
View restaurantnext
Plate Therapy Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
26306 Diamond Place 102 Santa Clarita, CA 91350
View restaurantnext
All About Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
26921 Sierra Hwy Santa Clarita, CA 91321
View restaurantnext
Movita Juice Bar-Valencia
orange starNo Reviews
23866 Copper Hill Drive Santa Clarita, CA 91354
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Clarita

Wicked Chicken Wings - Santa Clarita
orange star4.4 • 1,017
26583 Golden Valley Road Santa Clarita, CA 91350
View restaurantnext
Plate Therapy Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 50
26306 Ferry Ct 102 Santa Clarita, CA 91350
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Santa Clarita

Newhall

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

KetoSushi - 28112 Bouquet Canyon Road

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston