KETTS PLACE

Our pizza dough and sauce is made fresh in our own kitchen!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

5304 N 59TH AVE • $$

Avg 5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Delight Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olive and diced tomatoes
Fried Mushrooms$7.00
Shoestring French Fries$4.00
Carolina BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, red onion and chicken topped with fresh cilantro
Fried Zucchini$7.00
Make Your Own Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings on our homemade thin crust dough
Deep Fried Pickles$7.00
White Pizza
Garlic oil, 3 chesses (provolone, mozzarella, romano), fresh garlic and Italian basil
Original Buffalo Wings
Crispy deep fried wings, tossed in your favorite sauce, and served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Available in 12, 24, 50 or 100 pieces.
Cheese Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on our homemade thin crust
Sports
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5304 N 59TH AVE

GLENDALE AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
