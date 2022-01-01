Go
Open today 12:00 PM - 10:30 PM

2278 Weston Rd

Weston, FL 33326

Popular Items

KeuH Salad$14.00
crispy spicy krab salad, scallions, tobiko
Crispy Rice Tuna$16.00
tuna with sriracha
Honey Roll$18.00
crispy shrimp, krab salad, avocado, cream cheese, almonds, walnuts, tobiko, honey, lemon
Pop$14.00
yuzu krab salad with chili soy paper, tobiko, truffle butter dipping sauce
Fried Rice$11.00
chicken and shrimp fried rice
Spicy Honey Shrimp$12.00
tempura shrimp, jalapeno aioli, honey, almonds and walnuts
Bea Roll$18.00
crispy shrimp, fried plantain, avocado, cream cheese, red chili soy paper, tobiko, eel sauce, lemon pepper
Dragon Roll$18.00
crispy shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, eel sauce
Bonzai Truffle$18.00
keuh salad, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, soy paper, topped with tuna cubes, truffe oil, yuzu soy
Salmon (2Pcs)$8.00
All hours

Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

2278 Weston Rd, Weston FL 33326

