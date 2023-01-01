Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Kew Gardens

Go
Kew Gardens restaurants
Toast

Kew Gardens restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

Love's Kitchen - 125-02 84th Rd

125-02 84th Rd, Kew Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$5.00
french fries
More about Love's Kitchen - 125-02 84th Rd
Consumer pic

 

Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ

81-25 Lefferts Blvd, Kew Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$2.95
More about Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ

Browse other tasty dishes in Kew Gardens

Greek Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Kew Gardens to explore

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Jamaica

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Fresh Meadows

No reviews yet

Queens Village

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Springfield Gardens

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1922 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (572 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston