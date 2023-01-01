Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef fried rice in Key Biscayne

Key Biscayne restaurants
Key Biscayne restaurants that serve beef fried rice

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

.260 CRANDON BLVD SUITE 14, . KEY BISCAYNE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BEEF FRIED RICE 牛肉炒飯$15.95
More about Miss Mui Chinese Bistro
SALT WATERFRONT RESTAURANT

4600 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef & Onion/Pepper Stir Fry over Veggie Fried Rice$10.50
Served with salad
More about SALT WATERFRONT RESTAURANT

