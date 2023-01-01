Beef fried rice in Key Biscayne

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Key Biscayne restaurants that serve beef fried rice
Miss Mui Chinese Bistro
.260 CRANDON BLVD SUITE 14, . KEY BISCAYNE
No reviews yet
BEEF FRIED RICE 牛肉炒飯
$15.95
More about Miss Mui Chinese Bistro
SALT WATERFRONT RESTAURANT
4600 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami
No reviews yet
Beef & Onion/Pepper Stir Fry over Veggie Fried Rice
$10.50
Served with salad
More about SALT WATERFRONT RESTAURANT
