Chicken sandwiches in Key Biscayne

Key Biscayne restaurants
Key Biscayne restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Sandbar at Key Colony image

 

The Sandbar At Key Colony - Ocean Pool Gazebo

235 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, BBQ sauce, tomato , red onion, and lettuce.
More about The Sandbar At Key Colony - Ocean Pool Gazebo
Banner pic

 

Miami - Whiskey Joe’s

3301 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, Key lime aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion
More about Miami - Whiskey Joe’s
Item pic

 

SALT WATERFRONT RESTAURANT

4600 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled CHicken Breast with Bacon, cheddar Cheese and BBQ Sauce on a Brioche bun
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Served with Fries
More about SALT WATERFRONT RESTAURANT

