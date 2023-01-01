Chicken wraps in Key Biscayne
Key Biscayne restaurants that serve chicken wraps
The Sandbar At Key Colony - Ocean Pool Gazebo
235 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$16.95
Grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.
SALT WATERFRONT RESTAURANT
4600 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese in your choice of tortilla
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.95
Buffalo-dipped grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheese and ranch or bleu cheese dressing in your choice of tortilla