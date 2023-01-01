Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Key Biscayne

Key Biscayne restaurants
Key Biscayne restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Sandbar at Key Colony image

 

The Sandbar At Key Colony - Ocean Pool Gazebo

235 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Club Wrap$16.95
Grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.
More about The Sandbar At Key Colony - Ocean Pool Gazebo
SALT Waterfront Restaurant image

 

SALT WATERFRONT RESTAURANT

4600 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese in your choice of tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.95
Buffalo-dipped grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheese and ranch or bleu cheese dressing in your choice of tortilla
More about SALT WATERFRONT RESTAURANT

Map

Map

