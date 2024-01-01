Grilled cheese sandwiches in Key Biscayne
Key Biscayne restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches
The Sandbar At Key Colony - Ocean Pool Gazebo
235 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne
|Sunny Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$5.95
SALT WATERFRONT RESTAURANT
4600 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami
|Kimchi Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
Kimchi in between slices of American & Sharp Cheddar Cheese. Pressed & Served with Fries.
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich and Homemade Broccoli Soup (Vegetarian)
|$8.00
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Tomato
|$8.00
Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Tomato on Ciabatta with Fries