Pizza Plus

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

1846 S 12th St • $

Avg 4 (55 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Hand Tossed
16" thin crust hand tossed pizza. Choice of toppings.
Fries$5.00
Crispy French fries, served with your choice of dipping sauce. (VEGAN)
Caesar Salad$8.00
Fresh cut romaine topped with gran moravia and housemade croutons. Served with housemade Caesar dressing on the side.
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Single Burger$6.00
1/4-pound smash-style ground beef patty, served with Zayda’s spicy pickles, melted Cooper Sharp American cheese, and fancy sauce on a Marty's seeded burger bun. Choice of toppings and sauces.
Smoked Wings$15.00
Jumbo dry rub smoked then fried chicken wings, served with your choice of sauce. (6pc)
Onion Rings$6.00
Battered then fried onion rings, served with your choice of dipping sauce. (VEGAN)
Double Burger$9.00
Two 1/4-pound smash style ground beef patties served with Zayda’s spicy pickles, melted Cooper sharp American cheese, and fancy sauce on a Marty's seeded burger bun. Choice of toppings and sauces.
9" Pan Pizza
9" Detroit style pan pizza. Choice of toppings.
Cheesesteak$12.00
Seeded long roll, freshly sliced beef, cooper sharp cheese. Includes choice of fried onions, fried peppers, or both!
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

1846 S 12th St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
