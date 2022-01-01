Key West burger restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Corner Kitchen
1128 Simonton St., Key West
|Popular items
|Monty Burger
|$15.00
a hand packed 1/4 lb. sirloin patty is grilled w/ a heady lager, topped w/ bacon, crispy kettle chips, beer-braised caramelized onions, beer-spiked siracha cheddar sauce, dill pickles, & piled into a brioche bun!
Served w/ fries.
Burgers are cooked to medium temp.
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Crisply fried dill slices served with a horseradish ranch dipping sauce
|House Salad
|$8.00
Crisp romaine with tomatoes, red onion, Italian olive mix and red wine vinaigrette.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Southernmost FreshCo
532 Margaret Street, Key West
|Popular items
|Cracklin Calamari
|$12.00
Tender calamari lightly floured, and flash-fried served with FreshCo sauce.
|Key West Conch Fritters
|$10.00
Original Key West Recipe loaded with Ground Bahamian Conch, Fried and Served with FreshCo Sauce
|80’s Class Reunion
|$40.00
Southernmost FreshCo and the Classes of ’80, ’81 & ’82 will be hosting “The Key West High School Classes of the ‘80’s Reunion” on Saturday, June 26th from 6-9pm. It’s a well overdue Conch Reunion and we would love to have you. Enjoy an amazing buffet featuring FreshCo’s Famous Conch Fritters, Crab cakes and other delicious starters from our menu along side of our incredible Paella, Chimichurri Chicken and indulgent seafood recipes. Forty dollars ($40) get you admission, dinner and one free drink at the hottest spot for locals in town. Wear your 80’s best as we will be taking it back with your favorite old school jams and reminiscing about the good ‘ol days. Bring your Conch memories and your dancing feet to “The Key West High School 80’s Reunion” at Southernmost FreshCo, 532 Margaret Street on Saturday, June 26, 2021 6-9 PM