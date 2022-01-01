Caesar salad in Key West

Go
Key West restaurants
Toast

Key West restaurants that serve caesar salad

Southernmost FreshCo image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Southernmost FreshCo

532 Margaret Street, Key West

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.00
More about Southernmost FreshCo
Restaurant banner

 

Salty Frogs

407 Front St, Key West

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romain lettuce with:
parmesan
croutons
More about Salty Frogs

Browse other tasty dishes in Key West

Pies

Fish Sandwiches

Map

More near Key West to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Islamorada

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Marco Island

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Marathon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston