Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Key West

Go
Key West restaurants
Toast

Key West restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Corner Kitchen

1128 Simonton St., Key West

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$15.00
grilled bourbon bbq chicken breast topped w/ provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & onions
More about Frank's Corner Kitchen
Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich image

 

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

221 Duval St, Key West

No reviews yet
Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, brie, tomato, and spinach, served on a brioche bun with a side of creole honey mustard. Served with a side of fries
More about Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Key West

Caesar Salad

Fish Sandwiches

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Fritters

Pies

Map

More near Key West to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.8 (17 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Marathon

No reviews yet

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Marco Island

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Islamorada

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Naples

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston