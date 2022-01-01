Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Key West

Key West restaurants
Key West restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Chicken Tenders image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Corner Kitchen

1128 Simonton St., Key West

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Freshly battered chicken tenders served with fries and honey mustard
More about Frank's Corner Kitchen
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant image

 

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

221 Duval St, Key West

No reviews yet
Chicken Tender Boat$10.95
Five chicken tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce. Choose from bbq, chipotle ranch, or creole honey mustard.
More about Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
RAMS HEAD SOUTHERNMOST image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD SOUTHERNMOST

804 Whitehead St, Key West

Avg 4.6 (2577 reviews)
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.95
More about RAMS HEAD SOUTHERNMOST

