Chicken tenders in Key West
Key West restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Corner Kitchen
1128 Simonton St., Key West
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
Freshly battered chicken tenders served with fries and honey mustard
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
221 Duval St, Key West
|Chicken Tender Boat
|$10.95
Five chicken tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce. Choose from bbq, chipotle ranch, or creole honey mustard.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD SOUTHERNMOST
804 Whitehead St, Key West
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.95