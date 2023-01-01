Greek salad in Key West
Key West restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Duetto Pizza and Gelato
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Duetto Pizza and Gelato
540 Greene St, Key West
|Half Greek Salad With Chicken
|$9.75
Romaine Lettuce, Scrambled Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Vinegar Dressing on the side.
|Full Greek Salad With Chicken
|$15.45
Romaine Lettuce, Scrambled Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Vinegar Dressing on the side.
|Full Greek Salad
|$10.95
Romaine Lettuce, Scrambled Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Vinegar Dressing on the side.