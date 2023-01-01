Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Key West

Key West restaurants
Toast

Key West restaurants that serve greek salad

Duetto Pizza and Gelato image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Duetto Pizza and Gelato

540 Greene St, Key West

Avg 4.5 (4287 reviews)
Takeout
Half Greek Salad With Chicken$9.75
Romaine Lettuce, Scrambled Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Vinegar Dressing on the side.
Full Greek Salad With Chicken$15.45
Romaine Lettuce, Scrambled Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Vinegar Dressing on the side.
Full Greek Salad$10.95
Romaine Lettuce, Scrambled Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Vinegar Dressing on the side.
More about Duetto Pizza and Gelato
Consumer pic

 

Old Town Tavern & Beer Garden

900 Duval Street, Key West

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Greek Salad$12.00
grilled romaine, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, citrus vinaigrette
More about Old Town Tavern & Beer Garden

