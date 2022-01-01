Keyport restaurants you'll love
Keyport's top cuisines
Must-try Keyport restaurants
Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits
84 Broad Street, Keyport
|Popular items
|Loaded Meatballs
|$15.00
Housemade and stuffed with mozzarella.
|Arugula
|$14.00
Baby arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, apples, candied pecans, sundried cranberries with white balsmic vinaigrette
|BREAD
|$1.50
PANCAKES
Broad Street Diner
83 Broad Street, Keyport
|Popular items
|All American Cheeseburger Deluxe
|$10.95
house blend cheeseburger with LTO on a Brioche Bun with choice of American, Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Swiss or Mozzarella
|The Ultimate Reuben
|$13.95
open faced with corned beef, pastrami, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, swiss cheese and fries
|Veggie Bowl
|$11.95
scrambled eggs, potatoes, onions, peppers,tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar jack cheese served with your choice of toas
McDonagh's Pub
2 W Front Street, Keyport
|Popular items
|Corned Beef Eggrolls
|$12.00
|Build Your Own
|$12.00
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$13.95
Chill Food and Booze
32 Broad St, Keyport