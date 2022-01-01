Keyport restaurants you'll love

Keyport restaurants
Toast
  • Keyport

Keyport's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Keyport restaurants

Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits image

 

Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits

84 Broad Street, Keyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Loaded Meatballs$15.00
Housemade and stuffed with mozzarella.
Arugula$14.00
Baby arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, apples, candied pecans, sundried cranberries with white balsmic vinaigrette
BREAD$1.50
More about Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits
Broad Street Diner image

PANCAKES

Broad Street Diner

83 Broad Street, Keyport

Avg 4.7 (1013 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
All American Cheeseburger Deluxe$10.95
house blend cheeseburger with LTO on a Brioche Bun with choice of American, Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Swiss or Mozzarella
The Ultimate Reuben$13.95
open faced with corned beef, pastrami, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, swiss cheese and fries
Veggie Bowl$11.95
scrambled eggs, potatoes, onions, peppers,tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar jack cheese served with your choice of toas
More about Broad Street Diner
Restaurant banner

 

McDonagh's Pub

2 W Front Street, Keyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Corned Beef Eggrolls$12.00
Build Your Own$12.00
Bavarian Pretzel$13.95
More about McDonagh's Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Chill Food and Booze

32 Broad St, Keyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Chill Food and Booze
