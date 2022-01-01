Chicken sandwiches in Keyport
Keyport restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits
84 Broad Street, Keyport
|Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$16.00
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with fress mozzarella, arugula, roasted red peppers and pesto. Served on French bread
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$16.00
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, tomato sauce and basil on french bread
Broad Street Diner
83 Broad Street, Keyport
|Honest Al's Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
on a Ciabatta roll with roasted red peppers, mozzarella, spring mix, balsamic glaze and basil pesto mayo and fries
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.95
|Rajun Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
blackened grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, bacon, Cajun mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and fries