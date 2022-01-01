Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Keyport
/
Keyport
/
Chicken Tenders
Keyport restaurants that serve chicken tenders
McDonagh's Pub - 2 West Front Street
2 W Front Street, Keyport
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Fingers
$10.00
More about McDonagh's Pub - 2 West Front Street
PANCAKES
Broad Street Diner - Keyport NJ
83 Broad Street, Keyport
Avg 4.7
(1013 reviews)
Kids Chicken Fingers
$7.95
Chicken Fingers
$12.95
More about Broad Street Diner - Keyport NJ
