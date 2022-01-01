Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Keyport

Keyport restaurants
Keyport restaurants that serve crab cakes

Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits image

 

Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits

84 Broad Street, Keyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Old Bay Crab Cakes$34.00
2 jumbo lump crab cakes topped with cajun remoulade served with mashed potatoes and vegetables,
More about Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits
Item pic

PANCAKES

Broad Street Diner - Keyport NJ

83 Broad Street, Keyport

Avg 4.7 (1013 reviews)
Takeout
Angry Crab Cake Grilled Cheese$14.95
grilled Texas toast, Crab cake, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, chipotle mayo and fries
Crab Cake Benedict$14.95
two poached eggs served over our crab cake with home fries, sautéed spinach topped with Hollandaise and Asparagus
More about Broad Street Diner - Keyport NJ

