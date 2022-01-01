Crab cakes in Keyport
Keyport restaurants that serve crab cakes
Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits
84 Broad Street, Keyport
|Old Bay Crab Cakes
|$34.00
2 jumbo lump crab cakes topped with cajun remoulade served with mashed potatoes and vegetables,
Broad Street Diner - Keyport NJ
83 Broad Street, Keyport
|Angry Crab Cake Grilled Cheese
|$14.95
grilled Texas toast, Crab cake, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, chipotle mayo and fries
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$14.95
two poached eggs served over our crab cake with home fries, sautéed spinach topped with Hollandaise and Asparagus