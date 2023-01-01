Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Keyport

Go
Keyport restaurants
Toast

Keyport restaurants that serve french fries

Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits image

 

Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits

84 Broad Street, Keyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
$ French Fries$6.00
More about Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits
Main pic

 

McDonagh's Pub - 2 West Front Street

2 W Front Street, Keyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$6.00
More about McDonagh's Pub - 2 West Front Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Keyport

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Reuben

Crab Cakes

Pies

Cake

Corned Beef Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Map

More near Keyport to explore

Red Bank

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Matawan

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Parlin

No reviews yet

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Marlboro

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Fair Haven

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Morganville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2066 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (594 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (440 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston