Pretzels in Keyport

Keyport restaurants
Keyport restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits

84 Broad Street, Keyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bavarian Pretzel$14.00
Served with spicy mustard and cheddar bacon cheese sauce
More about Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits
Main pic

 

McDonagh's Pub

2 W Front Street, Keyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bavarian Pretzel$15.00
More about McDonagh's Pub

