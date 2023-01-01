Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Keyport

Keyport restaurants
Keyport restaurants that serve rigatoni

THE GOAT by David Burke - 1411 NJ-36

1411 NJ-36, Union Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
"Breaking my balls" Rigatoni$29.00
Breaking My Balls
More about THE GOAT by David Burke - 1411 NJ-36
Broad Street Diner image

PANCAKES

Broad Street Diner - Keyport NJ

83 Broad Street, Keyport

Avg 4.7 (1013 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Rigatoni Di' Napoli$18.95
grilled chicken, plum tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, Mozzarella cheese, shaved Parmesan cheese and rigatoni pasta
Garlic Lemon Chicken Rigatoni$18.95
grilled chicken, mushrooms, broccoli in a lemon sauce tossed with rigatoni pasta
Tuscan Shrimp Rigatoni$18.95
sautéed shrimp, spinach, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes in a Parmesan cream sauce tossed with rigatoni pasta
More about Broad Street Diner - Keyport NJ

