Short ribs in Keyport

Keyport restaurants
Keyport restaurants that serve short ribs

Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits image

 

Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits

84 Broad Street, Keyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Mac and Cheese$22.00
Slow cooked short ribs, three cheese sauce. cavatappi pasta and zesty bread crumbs
More about Old Glory Kitchen and Spirits
Main pic

 

McDonagh's Pub

2 W Front Street, Keyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Braised Short Rib$24.00
More about McDonagh's Pub

